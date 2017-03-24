Trump Supporter’s Husband Faces Deportation

(CBS) – President Trump promised a crackdown on illegal immigration.
An Indiana man is learning the hard way the president is serious. The Granger restaurant owner faces deportation anytime now.
Roberto Beristain came to the U.S. illegally 19 years ago. In 2000, he was ordered to leave after he was stopped at the Canadian border during a visit to Niagara Falls but never left because his wife was pregnant at the time.
Beristain regularly checked in with immigration authorities to fill out applications to stay, but was detained during a visit last month.
Helen Beristain, his wife, says she supported President Trump but feels his policies shouldn’t apply to her husband because he owns a business and pays taxes.