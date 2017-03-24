White Sox Scratch Carlos Rodon From Start With Biceps Tightness, Send Him For An MRI

(CBS) The somewhat mysterious cautiousness surrounding White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon’s workload took its latest turn Friday.
Rodon was scratched from his scheduled start with what the team called left biceps tightness and will be sent to get an MRI, according to multiple reports. It’s believed there’s no structural damage, but the White Sox want to continue to be careful with the 24-year-old Rodon, who suffered arm fatigue in the second half of the 2016 season. Rodon has had a slow rollout this spring training, pitching primarily against minor leaguers in controlled intrasquad games before making his Cactus League debut last Sunday.
Rodon had been set to be the team’s No. 5 starter to open the season, giving him a few more extra days of rest, but his availability to start the season is now in question.
The team’s goal is for Rodon to reach or near the 200-inning mark this season. Rodon was 9-10 with a 4.04 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 165 innings in 2016.