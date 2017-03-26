Boy, 16, Shot In University Village

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.
He was walking about 5:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Racine when he was approached by three people, and one of them fired shots, according to Chicago Police.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the lower, right side of his back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The boy was later transferred to Stroger Hospital.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)