Good Samaritans Save Burned, Abused Joliet Woman

JOLIET (CBS) — Two Good Samaritans likely saved a woman’s life Saturday afternoon after she was burned in a domestic dispute.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
Ryan Flannery jumped out of his car when he saw the woman slumped over on a driveway along Infantry Drive.
“She just started screaming ‘he tried to kill me’ and she was covered in blood,” he said.
Flannery claimed the victim said her fiancé’s brother beat with her a hammer, poured gasoline on her and set her on fire.
A teenager who also stopped to help called 911 as Flannery sat with the victim. The suspect later emerged from the garage, but went back inside after Flannery threatened him.
“And then he came out the front door and the whole house just lit up on fire,” he said.
Police arrested Timothy Gregory of Shorewood and charged him with aggravated battery and aggravated arson.