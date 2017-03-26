Markham Mayor Candidate Does Not Want Felons Running For Office

MARKHAM (CBS) — A write-in candidate for mayor is urging residents of the south suburb to sign a petition to prevent convicted felons from running for municipal office.
WBBM’s Nancy Harty reports.
Roger Agpawa is running for mayor in Markham, despite a mail fraud conviction around 20 years ago. Illinois law currently bans convicted felons from serving in public office in some municipal jobs. However, they are still allowed to run.
Kenneth Muldrow mounted a write-in campaign after discovering Agpawa’s past conviction. He said the convicted felon will not be able to serve if he wins, and area residents would have to pay to remove him.
“The taxpayers is going to bare the brunt of this money,” he said.
Muldrow and others started a petition calling for the Illinois Legislature to amend the state statute at the Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx also sent a letter to Agpawa saying she would sue to remove him if he wins. She admitted her move could cause unnecessary hardship to Markham.
Agpawa did not return WBBM’s calls. He claimed in the past that his legal team said he could serve.