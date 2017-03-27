ICE Raid, Shooting Draws Questions From Chicago Alderman, Attorney

(CBS) — Questions remained Monday after federal immigration agents shot and wounded a Belmont Craigin resident during an attempted arrest.
Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) is among those looking for answers.
“We want to have a conversation with the federal government,” he tells CBS 2’s Jim Williams.
At 6:30 a.m., the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said it was trying to arrest a man in Belmont Craigin when another man –- Felix Torres, 53, according to various sources — pointed a weapon at them.
An ICE agent shot Torres in the arm. Torres’ attorney, Thomas Hallock, says the man’s family insists he was unarmed and did nothing wrong.
“He was shot immediately, or almost immediately, upon opening his door to see what the commotion was outside of his residence,” Hallock says.
A source tells CBS 2 Torres is the father of the man agents were seeking to arrest.
It’s not known why immigration agents went to the house in the first place. ICE isn’t saying. Attorney Hallock said Torres is a permanent resident and that his children are U.S. citizens.
Hallock says it’s possible ICE made a mistake or had bad information. Torres, who is at Stroger Hospital, has not been charged.
“The community’s on edge right now. Can you imagine someone coming to your house at 6:30 in the morning, breaking down the door, guns drawn and you’re a U.S. citizen?” says Villegas, the alderman.