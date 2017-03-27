Levine: Joe Maddon Insists Struggling Wade Davis Is ‘Fine’

By Bruce Levine–

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — The 2017 Cubs could have their best bullpen in recent memory.

As they look to defend their championship, the Cubs have added closer Wade Davis to replace Aroldis Chapman, who left in free agency. The hope is that the 31-year-old Davis — acquired in exchange for outfielder Jorge Soler — is still a lockdown closer, and he certainly has the credentials to be just that. Davis has been an All-Star each of the past two seasons and was on the mound when the Royals won the 2015 World Series.

Davis had a 0.94 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in 2015, then followed with a 1.87 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 2016. Complicating matters last season for Davis was a sore forearm and two trips to the disable list.

Cubs doctors signed off on Davis’ health before the trade with the Royals in December. While Davis has struggled in his limited work this spring — eight earned runs allowed in 3 2/3 innings for a 19.64 ERA — the Cubs believe that stems from command issues than because of any health worry.

On Saturday, Davis looked lost against the Rockies, allowing four earned runs on two hits and two walks in 1/3 innings. Davis’ velocity sat in the 92-94 mph range, but his mound presence was poor.

“The timing seemed to be a concern for him,” a veteran American League scout said. “Davis looked like he was thinking about his mechanics. He wasn’t in any flow at all. This is correctable when he just relaxes and comes out as the confident Wade Davis next time out.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon didn’t express concern.

“I like him in this role a lot,” Maddon said. “I am not concerned. If he was physically unable to do the job, that would be one thing. I think he looks really good physically right now.”

It’s not uncommon for a closer to struggle in spring training and be just fine. In 1993, Cubs closer Randy Myers pitched just 2/3 innings in spring, then went on to set a team record with 53 saves.

“It is always nice,” Maddon said when asked whether Davis needed at least one good outing before leaving camp. “Still, there is no comparison between a regular and spring training game. My bigger concern would be if somebody was not healthy, if you’re fighting an issue physically and then the results are not there. To me, that would be a larger concern. If you are physically well and the results aren’t there, I am OK. A lot of it is you need an adrenaline rush. A lot of it is a moment you just can’t recreate. You can’t do it. It is just impossible. Let’s get back to a regular routine. I think you will see him just fine. I really do.”

Davis “feels really good right now,” Maddon emphasized.

“He thought the whole thing was overblown last year (regarding the forearm issues),” Maddon said. “Even when I talked to him in the off season, he said he was really feeling fine. The nice thing is that we have so many different guys to go to, many who have been able to do that role at the end of the game. For him, I don’t know if it will be two in a row, three in a row max. For me, the injury is not an issue. I am watching him. He is throwing the ball really well. He is throwing it easily. That is the encouraging thing to me. Watching him from the side, there is no bumping and grinding .It is easy. I am looking at the gun seeing 94-95 and sometimes 96 mph. I am going ‘wow.’ I have never seen him do that in camp. We will be careful with him. I do not think we will be using him more than three in a row.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.