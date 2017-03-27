Rauner Questions Project Delay While Democrats Vie For His Spot

(CBS) – Illinois Governor Rauner charged Democrats with playing politics with a transportation project he favors, while six potential challengers tell Democratic Party leaders why they are best equipped to take him on.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley reports.

Gov. Rauner announced a plan to add two toll lanes to the Stevenson Expressway almost a year ago. The plan has not gone anywhere since that time

“I think it’s a time to ask the speaker why are we holding this up, what is the delay, why are we creating barricades to job creation,” asked the governor.

Republicans think House Speaker Mike Madigan and the Democrats are determined to battle any project that would make Rauner look good.

“I think it is entirely possible now we’ll go another year and a half without a budget,” said Sen. Don Harmon

His comments came as six Democrats showcased potential Rauner challengers. The meeting had a strong focus on campaign money. Progressive Alderman Ameya Pawar and Sen. Daniel Bliss both admitted they don’t have deep pockets.

“I’m not going to be able to write a $50 million check. I could write it, but it won’t help,” said Bliss.

But billionaire Hyatt hotel heir J.B. Pritzker does have that kind of cash, even if he has not officially announced his candidacy.

“I know that I landed in the lucky tub,” he said.

Chris Kennedy, another son of privilege, criticized Pritzker without naming him, saying the election should not be just a battle of the billionaires.

“There’s no simple solution to a billionaire bully,” he said. “There is nothing American about that,” he said.

The six hopefuls also agreed that Republican Gov. Rauner is playing “chicken” with the lives of Illinois residents.

“He has to lose this game of chicken in order to win reelection. He wants chaos,” said Pawar.

Chicago City Treasurer Kurt Summers admitted all the potential candidates are similar on the issues, He said what is important is who’s discussing issues people care about and how authentic they are.