Robber Takes Cash, Car From Naperville Nail Salon

NAPERVILLE (CBS) — Police are investigating an armed robbery and carjacking that happened at a nail salon on Saturday.
WBBM’s Andy Dahn reports.
Commander Louis Commiso said a man believed to be in his mid-20s entered the salon in the 900 block of East Ogden around 6:30 p.m. with a semi-automatic handgun. After taking cash from the register, the man bolted from the building and stole a 2004 black Volvo SUV.
“It appears that [the salon] the type of business where the offender would be able to walk in, demand money and exit quickly,” said Commiso.
The commander said surveillance cameras captured clips of the suspect. Comisso said there is no word on who the subject may be, but he’s hopeful the video will lead to an arrest.
The Naperville Police department’s investigation division wants anyone with information to contact them.