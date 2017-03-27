Still Without A Job, Jay Cutler Faces Uncertain NFL Future

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) With the game of musical chairs nearly wrapped up, Jay Cutler may end up without a seat.

Movement from free agency has all but concluded with Cutler still a free agent. In fact, he’s hardly been considered by any team.

Cutler, 33, was released by the Bears on the first day of the league new year after eight years as their starting quarterback. The team parted ways with the hopes of changing the scenery at the quarterback position. Mike Glennon officially signed the next day.

The Bears are also expected to draft a developmental quarterback to join Glennon, Mark Sanchez and Connor Shaw on the depth chart. On the flip side, there’s the situation with Cutler, still without a resolution.

Cutler has traveled not to Houston or Miami but rather Mexico, where he and his wife Kristin are taking a vacation. The family is set to move out of their home in the north suburbs of Chicago and to Nashville, where Cutler has roots from his days at Vanderbilt.

Cutler’s release from the Bears wasn’t at all considered a surprise. It was a move anticipated since last season. His release was granted at the very beginning of free agency, with potential landing spots in play. They have mostly been filled.

With each passing day, it seems like more of a possibility that Cutler has thrown his last pass in the NFL. The Jets were considered a potential place for Cutler, but they instead chose to add his former Bears backup, Josh McCown. The Texans would be a possibility after trading Brock Osweiler, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the team has “zero” interest in Cutler.

Houston is presently waiting on Tony Romo’s decision, which also could lead to retirement. Romo turns 37 in April and is coming back from a serious injury last season. The Texans may have to settle for a Plan B in free agency or look to the NFL Draft.

The 49ers entered free agency as a possibility for Cutler, but they signed two of Cutler’s backups from last season, Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley.

Perhaps Adam Gase and the Dolphins may be willing to take a chance on Cutler after another down year from starter Ryan Tannehill. That’s one of only a few remaining possibilities that still make sense.

Cutler played in just five games last season, missing time with a broken thumb and a torn labrum. He’s considered ahead of schedule in his rehab from shoulder surgery in December.

A husband and father of three, Cutler may be content stepping away from the game and spending time with his young family. He has taken a beating during his 11 seasons in the NFL, with a bad history of concussions included. Cutler may be so inclined to call it quits and step into full-time fatherhood.

What’s next for Cutler in the NFL remains to be seen. Starting opportunities are mostly taken, and it wouldn’t seem likely for him to accept a backup role.

Time will tell, but it’s possible Cutler has thrown his last pass in the NFL.

