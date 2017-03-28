2 Men Critically Injured After Being Shocked While Tree-Trimming In Addison

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were electrically shocked Tuesday morning from a power line while tree-trimming in Addison.

Crews from the Addison Fire Department and Addison Police Department responded Tuesday around 11 a.m. to a call of a person who had fallen from a tree near Villa Avenue and Myrick Avenue.

Officials in Addison said two men were cutting limbs from a tree near a Com Ed electrical line, when contact was made and the two men received an electric shock from a power line. Both critically injured. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

One man was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived on the scene – in a yard near Villa Avenue and Myrick Avenue – said Scott Walker, Deputy Chief of the Addison Fire Protection District. The man was believed to have been thrown from the ladder. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

“We had two individuals that were tree-trimming in a back yard. It appears one of them came in contact with a high voltage line that basically shocked them both,” Walker said. “We had one individual that was found on the ground and the other individual – unresponsive at the top of the ladder tied to a tree.”

A second man was still secured in the tree and had to be extricated. Com Ed was notified and promptly responded to turn off the electrical power.

Both the Addison and Lombard Fire Department assisted in taking the man down from the tree. He was then air lifted to a local trauma center in serious condition, according to statement from Addison officials.

Walker said the men were working within a foot of a power line. He said the general rule is: Don’t get within 10 feet of a power line.

“It appeared to be just a small line,” he said, “but it did turn out to have much higher voltage than anyone would’ve expected.”

The identity of the two people involved is still being investigated; however, it appears to be private homeowners and not a tree cutting service, according to Addison officials.

Com Ed personnel and the Addison Fire Department are investigating the incident.