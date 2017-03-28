Attend A Taping Of ‘The Talk’ In Los Angeles: HERE’S HOW

(CBS) – The Talk is offering the trip of a lifetime for one lucky Chicago fan.
That viewer and a friend can win a trip to an April 25 taping of the show in Los Angeles. CBS 2’s Irika Sargent will be a guest co-host that day.
Julie Chen, one of the show’s permanent hosts, recommends entrants “speak from the heart,” or maybe talk about the lengths to which they will go to watch The Talk.
Deadline is April 3 to enter the contest and snag the VIP tickets to the taping. Click here for more information, or follow the hashtag #IrikaOnTheTalk.