Brookfield Police: Man Drives Car Onto Metra Tracks

BROOKFIELD (CBS) – Police said an elderly man damaged his car after driving onto the Metra tracks Tuesday.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
Brookfield Police Chief James Episcopo said officers acted fast and stopped the trains so the car carrying the man and his passenger could be moved out of harm’s way. He said authorities received many 911 calls saying the elderly driver appeared to have passed out.
“He missed the stop sign at Prairie and the tracks and went up and veered to one side and ended up getting his car stuck on the southernmost tracks,” Episcopo said.
The police chief said the man should be alright. Episcopo added that the crash damaged the elder’s car. The vehicle also did some damage to one of three sets of tracks at the Brookfield intersection.