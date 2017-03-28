Chance The Rapper Is Looking To Hire

CHICAGO (CBS) – From winning Grammys to donating money to Chicago Public Schools, Chance the Rapper is now looking for some help with projects.

Chance the Rapper tweeted Monday that he is looking to hire an intern, specifically someone with experience “in putting together desks and writing proposals.”

I'm looking for an intern, someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

Chance asked that applicants send creative decks, pitches or proposals, rather than resumes, to ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com

I want intern resumes formatted as creative decks, pitches or proposals ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com https://t.co/p7aRGv4gwn — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

According to his reply to a tweet, there is no deadline for submissions. Chance tweeted, “No take your time. I’m trying to find someone specific.”

No take your time, I'm trying to find someone specific https://t.co/u4R9Hb8j23 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

The Chicago rapper has not given any additional information of what he is looking for or what the position entails. He did refer to it as a job, though, which would imply that is paid.

“I know ‘intern’ has a negative connotation, but the job I’m looking to fill doesn’t really have an official title yet. But it is a ‘job,’” Chance tweeted.

I know "intern" has a negative connotation but the job I'm looking to fill doesn't really have an official title yet. But it is a "job". — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

Hundreds of people responded Monday to Chance the Rapper’s tweet curious about the position and eager to apply.