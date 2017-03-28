Mendoza: Gov. Rauner Lies About Having Balanced Budget

CHICAGO (CBS) — State Comptroller Susan Mendoza attacked Gov. Bruce Rauner for not completing a budget deal so the state can pay bills.

WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.

Mendoza claimed she recently paid $94 million in Medicaid payments, but the state still has a backlog of bills around $12.5 billion. She also said the Illinois governor is lying about the budget, pointing to a new TV commercial where he claims to have a balanced one. Mendoza said Rauner’s proposal is $700 billion out of balance and that the constitution requires him to propose a level budget.

“The last time I heard somebody be able to lie that easily was when I worked with Governor Blagojevich, and it didn’t work out too well for him,” she said.

Former state comptroller, now Deputy Governor Leslie Munger said Republicans and Democrats in the legislature must work with the governor to balance the budget. She also blamed Mendoza for voting for unbalanced budgets for years while serving on the Illinois Legislature.

Munger called Mendoza “hypocritical” in her criticism of Gov. Rauner on bill payments for social services.

“She’s the one that actually cut the hardship payments,” said Munger

The backlog of state payments is seriously affecting companies, which Frankie Reddit, President and CEO of Ashley’s Quality Care knows firsthand. Her company provides home care services for seniors and has not been able to pay workers in months. Staff still come to work and a couple of them are close to losing homes.

“Our doors are about to shut. I can no longer keep these people or compel them to come to work. How can I do it? How can you compel people to come to work when you can’t even pay them,” said Redditt.