Bears Chairman George McCaskey Not Setting Threshold For John Fox, Ryan Pace In Year 3

(CBS) Bears chairman George McCaskey on Wednesday expressed his “confidence” in coach John Fox and general manager Ryan Pace, even after they’ve gone 9-23 in two seasons at the helm.
Entering an important third season in charge, Fox and Pace aren’t facing mandates from McCaskey, who spoke of his expectations to reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Arizona.
“We want to continue to see progress, see the building blocks,” McCaskey said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “But there isn’t any sort of particular threshold.”
The Bears recently experienced what was considered to be a disappointing free agency period, missing on several of their top targets. Several of their desired free agents, namely cornerback Stephon Gilmore, went elsewhere because of the Bears’ choice to not pay top dollar.
McCaskey wasn’t concerned, instead expressing his optimism that Pace can build through the draft.
“Keep building through the draft,” McCaskey said. “I told Ryan he should get ripped every time around this year, this time of year ever year for not being more active in free agency. And that’s because we’re developing our own guys and rewarding our own guys.”
As for George’s 94-year-old mother, Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey, she’s hoping for wins.
“She sees the progress,” McCaskey said. “But like any Bears fan, she wants results.”