Food Offerings At Guaranteed Rate Field Include ‘Wok-Off’ Noodles, 75 Craft Beers

(CBS) — With opening day just a week away, the home of the Chicago White Sox looks pretty much the same.
But with the new name – Guaranteed Rate Field — comes new food and a new high-end space to take in the game.
CBS 2’s Marissa Bailey reports.
Brisket, tacos, vegetable salads and even the new “Guaran-Tea” bourbon tea are all part of the new food you’ll find at the ball park on opening day.
There also will be “wok-off noodles,” or stir fry noodles served with egg lo mein noodles and vegetables.
Some of these menu items will be available in the new “Suite 134” that is available for rent to you and 25 of your closest friends. Cost ranges from $4,000 to $6,000, but includes your game ticket, food and beer and pop options.
On the beverage side, ballpark patrons can mosey up to the Craft Kave and choose from 75 different craft beers from the Midwest, including Chicago breweries.
Opening day is Monday against the Detroit Tigers, with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m.