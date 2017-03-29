Man Tried To Film Girl In Target Dressing Room In Palatine

March 29, 2017 6:58 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in northwest suburban Palatine were searching for a man who tried to use his cell phone to record video of a girl in a Target dressing room.

A girl shopping at the Target store on Dundee Road in Palatine told police she was in the fitting room Sunday afternoon, when she saw a cell phone being pointed under the door. She screamed, and the man who was holding it ran away.

Target representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police have not said exactly how old the girl is, only that she’s under 18.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Palatine police at 847-359-9000. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 847-590-7867.

Surveillance images of a man who allegedly used a cell phone camera to try to record a girl in the dressing room of a Target store in Palatine on March 26, 2017. (Source: Palatine Police)

