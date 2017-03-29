No Injuries In Fire At South Elgin Daycare Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly a dozen suburbs sent firefighters to a South Elgin daycare center early Wednesday morning, to help extinguish an extra-alarm blaze.
The KinderCare center at 1250 W. Spring St. was not open yet when the fire started around 5:30 a.m., and no one was inside, according to South Elgin and Countryside Fire Protection District Chief Bill Sohn.
No students or staff had arrived at the daycare for the day at that point, and no injuries were reported.
South Elgin spokeswoman Kim Wascher said parents were notified to take their children to another KinderCare center.
“There are three KinderCares regionally; there’s just another one located approximately three miles from here,” she said.
Sohn said it appears the fire started on the outside of the building, spread up the side to the attic, and destroyed the roof, causing extensive damage to the rest of the building.
Ten other suburban fire departments were called in to help douse the flames, according to Wascher.
The cause of the fire was under investigation. South Elgin Police Sgt. Mike Doty said investigators will review security camera footage from other businesses as part of the investigation.