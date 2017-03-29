Police: Man Fatally Shot After Multi-County Indiana Chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP/CBS) — Indiana State police are crediting multiple jurisdictions for helping to stop a child abductor in his tracks.

Police said 36-year-old Peter Doffin Jr. went to the home where his 16-year-old daughter was staying in Warren County at about 4:30 a.m. and dragged her out into his vehicle. The two drove off in his 1999 GMC Yukon.

The family of a 16-year-old girl was quick to write down the license plate of a man. WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.

“People at the residence were able to get a plate number and a vehicle description,” said Indiana State Police District Lafayette Sgt. Kim Riley.

Tippecanoe County sheriff’s deputies began pursuing the man’s SUV a short time after 4:30 a.m., beginning a chase that also traveled into White and Carroll counties. Sgt. Kim Riley said the suspect led police through four-counties, before ending about 6:30 a.m.

Even after stop sticks deflated his tires, Doffin kept driving.

The pursuit ended in Pulaski county, where Doffin crashed his car into a ditch. Police said he then pointed a weapon at officers.

“He was told to stop, he continued towards the officers with his weapon and that is when police fired.”

Officers fatally shot Doffin, he was was pronounced dead on the scene. Police then rescued the girl.

“Police officers took her out of the vehicle and put her in a safe place,” Sgt. Riley said. “The mother was then able to pick up her daughter.”

Sgt. Riley said the girl was not injured. The incident lasted about two hours. The Indiana State Police Lafayette District is investigating and are crediting multiple jurisdictions for working together to help bring the girl home safely.

