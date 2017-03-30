1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Wednesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and at least five other people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago, police said.

The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk at 11:13 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Phillips in the South Shore neighborhood when four males got out of a dark-colored vehicle and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his body and took himself to South Shore Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 6:37 p.m., when a 23-year-old man was shot in the back and arm while he was sitting in a vehicle in the 5100 block of West Chicago in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said. He took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized.

Less than 15 minutes earlier, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a Roseland neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side. He was walking at 6:23 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Edbrooke when someone walked up and opened fire, police said. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a 35-year-old man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood. At 12:32 p.m., he was standing in the 5100 block of South Indiana when a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo with tinted windows pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the right side of the neck and was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

At 11:07 a.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg in what appeared to be a drive-by attack in the in the 11100 block of South Parnell in Roseland, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened about 1:50 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 43-year-old man was standing outside in the 5800 block of South Sangamon when someone walked up and fired shots, striking him in the buttocks, police said. His condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

On Tuesday, four people were wounded in shootings on the city’s South and West sides. More than 700 people have been shot in Chicago this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)