Burglars Hit Pilsen Coffee Shop Twice In Four Days

(CBS) — Burglars broke into a family-owned Pilsen coffee shop twice in only four days.
As CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports, it’s the sentiment behind what they stole that really upset the owners.
At Café La Catrina, espresso is served alongside expressions of the owners love for their family.
Artwork by the couple’s deceased son, Gabriel, adorns one room. They are now raising his baby daughter, Olivia.
“She’s the world to my wife and me,” co-owner Salvador Corona says. “Everything we do revolves around her.”
But twice this past week, burglars broke into their coffee shop stealing not only cash register money, but also a jar full of cash set aside for their granddaughter’s future.
“It hurt,” Corona says.
Corona says the thief or thieves first broke in late Friday night, removing the bars on a kitchen window. Corona and his wife, Diana Galicia, hired a firm to install a security system. Just two days later, they were hit again, the same way.
A former employee’s heart went out to the couple. She started this go fund me page, which is already gone over goal. Corona says the community’s support means everything to them.