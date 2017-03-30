Treasurer Kurt Summers Wants $57 Million To Go To Violence Prevention

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago City treasurer Kurt Summers recently suggested the city use about $57 million in excess income on municipal investments to prevent blood shed on the city’s streets.
Little Village Alderman Rick Muñoz is sponsoring a city council order that would earmark $25 million of those dollars.
“The city is bleeding every weekend,” Muñoz said. “So we have to take this little extra money that Kurt Summers found and dedicate is specifically to violence prevention, after school programs and job training in every neighborhood of the city.”
He said each ward would get half a million dollars, and that more than 40 aldermen have already signed on as co-sponsors.
Mayor Emanuel’s office says the city is looking forward to sitting down with the Treasurer to confirm the investment returns, and also working with aldermen on where to invest those dollars.