Caterpillar Announces Timeline For Ending Production At Aurora Plant

(CBS) – Caterpillar Inc. formally announced Friday the manufacturer is phasing out production at its Aurora plant and moving those functions to two other facilities by the end of 2018.
Caterpillar intends to keep offices for engineering and product support at the Aurora site.
“Moving production from Aurora to other existing facilities allows Caterpillar to efficiently leverage manufacturing space while still preserving capacity for an upturn,” Denise Johnson, Caterpillar group president of Resource Industries, said in a news release. “Supporting impacted employees through this transition is a top priority, as we know these actions are difficult for our talented and dedicated people.”
Caterpillar did not say specifically how many employees will feel the impact.
The Aurora production of wheel loaders and compactors will move to Decatur, and medium wheel loaders will be made in North Little Rock, Ark., the company said.