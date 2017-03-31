Chicago Congressman’s Son, 47, Dies

CHICAGO (CBS) –There’s been another death in the family of Congressman Danny Davis.
In November, Davis’s grandson was shot and killed, and now the boy’s father has died. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
Congressman Danny Davis said his 47-year-old son Stacey Wilson died at his Bronzeville home.
Davis said his son was diabetic, who was in and out of hospitals for the past three weeks.
“I don’t think he knew it was as severe as it was,” Davis said. “And I don’t think I knew either. We were just talking about it. He had kidney problems and high blood pressure. And had been having difficulty keeping his blood pressure down.”
Congressman Davis said his son never got over the loss of his 15-year-old son – Javon Wilson – who was shot and killed last fall. Police say the shooting was related to an argument over gym shoes.
“He had been grieving for Javon ever since it happened,” Davis said.
Davis said his son worked for the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.