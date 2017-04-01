Blackhawks Clinch Division Title, Best Record In Western Conference

(CBS) The Blackhawks have clinched home-ice advantage for the first three rounds of the playoffs.
The Minnesota Wild fell 3-0 at Nashville on Saturday afternoon, sealing the Central Division crown and top spot in the Western Conference for idle Chicago. It’s the 16th division title in Blackhawks franchise history.
The Blackhawks have 107 points, which the Wild can’t catch with their 98 points. Minnesota led the division for most of the season before collapsing with a 4-11-2 mark since March 1 while Chicago continued to play some of its best hockey.
The Blackhawks’ 107 points are the second-most in the NHL, behind only the Capitals, who have 110 points and five games left. Chicago has four games left, and those are meaningful in that they could clinch home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup should the Blackhawks face the Blue Jackets (106 points) or Penguins (105 points).