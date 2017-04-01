Cycling Could Become Illinois’ Official State Exercise

CHICAGO (CBS) — State Representative Dave Severin wants to promote riding bikes.
In fact, he has a bill that seeks to designate cycling as the official state exercise.
“I believe it’s important that, as a state, we encourage the people of Illinois to pursue an active lifestyle for long-term health,” Severin said. “Also, Illinois state government and many local governments have invested significant resources in the last 20 years across the state to build and expand biking trails. Cycling is a low-impact exercise that can be enjoyed by people of all shapes and sizes – even mine.”
It is known to be easy of the knees.
The freshman lawmaker’s health-minded bill has passed the House. Next stop, the Senate.