Emanuel Joins Groundbreaking For McDonald’s New Chicago Building

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined others on the near West Side of Chicago on Saturday breaking ground on a 12-story building expected to house businesses that serve the McDonald’s Corporation.
McDonald’s new headquarters will be one block away.
“When I started a couple years ago, asking McDonald’s to come back home to Chicago, it never crossed my mind that in addition to do 2,500 permanent jobs at that McDonald’s headquarters now that they’re locating in Chicago, would also contribute another 1,000 permanent jobs here in the city of Chicago,” Mayor Emanuel said.
In addition, the developer will contribute $2 million to a fund that helps small business development on the West Side.
Local Ald. Walter Burnett was leading the applause.