Protesters Gather To Voice Concerns About Neil Gorsuch Nomination

CHICAGO (CBS) — With a showdown in the Supreme Court looming, a group of protesters gathered outside Chicago’s Federal Plaza Saturday morning to voice their concerns with President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch.
Director of the Sierra Club in Illinois, Jack Darin, said if Republicans confirm Gorsuch within the week, like they are determined to, a number of political and social movements are in trouble.
“Whether you’re worried about climate change, immigration reform, civil rights, it all depends on an independent Supreme Court,” Darin said. “People are worried that Judge Gorsuch would not be that, that he would be a rubber stamp on the Trump agenda. Not just for four years or eight years but for generations to come.”
Darin and other grassroots activists joined a day of action, protesting the Trump Administration and the nomination of Gorsuch.
“The Supreme Court is the last line of defense to protecting our constitutional rights and the right to control your own body,” said Vice President of Development for Planned Parenthood Illinois Katie Thiede. “For the women and the patients that we serve, this nomination could have really disastrous impacts.”
Republicans are planning to override Democratic objections to confirm Gorsuch with a simple majority.