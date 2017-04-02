22,000 Runners Pound Downtown Streets For Shamrock Shuffle

CHICAGO (CBS) — You didn’t have to run to participate in the 38th annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports, there were 22,000 runners who pounded the pavement downtown on Sunday morning. And thousands of spectators cheered them on.
Steven Sambu made it a three-peat, winning for a third year in a row with a time of 22:47. The women’s title went to Kim Conley in 25:43.
Sambu, the world’s fastest man ever over the 8K distance (22:01.1), is just the second male athlete in the event’s history to score the hat trick.
Conley, the 2015 U.S. Half Marathon champion and a two-time Olympian, made her racing debut in Chicago, winning by nearly a full minute.
Top 10 Male Finishers
1. Stephen Sambu, 22:47
2. Diego Estrada, 23:06
3. Carlos Trujillo, 23:25
4. Matthew Williams, 23:31
5. Robert Curtis, 23:33
6. Devin Allbaugh, 23:35
7. Benjamin Sathre, 23:37
8. Caleb Rhynard, 23:39
9. Brogan Austin, 23:43
10. Tate Schienbein, 23:47
Top 10 Female Finishers
1. Kim Conley, 25:43
2. Meghan Peyton, 26:42
3. Andrea Rediger, 26:50
4. Diane Robinson, 26:52
5. Gabi Anzalone, 26:56
6. Kristen Heckert, 27:15
7. Alyssa Schneider, 27:23
8. Jamie Cheever, 27:31
9. Lizzy Berkholtz, 27:33
10. Julia Kohnen, 27:41
It’s the first time, the event included a two-mile walk.