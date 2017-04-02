47-Year-Old Man Shot During Robbery In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot during a robbery Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.
The 47-year-old man was in the 7800 block of South Kingston at 2:05 p.m. when three males walked up and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.
The victim tried to run away and was shot in the leg, police said. The males approached him again and stole his property before running away.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.
