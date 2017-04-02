Deadly 12 Hours In South Shore: A ‘Cancer In Our Community’

CHICAGO (CBS) — After seven people were killed over 12 hours last week in the South Shore neighborhood, community leaders gathered at a rally on Sunday to voice their outrage.
As CBS 2’s Charlie DeMar reports, the victims included a pregnant woman and two brothers killed right in front of their mother.
In addition, four men were gunned down when a man walked into a fast-food restaurant and started shooing. Police said it was a gang retailition for a previous shooting.
Police are promising increased patrols until arrests are made.
Aldermen, religious and business leaders, and community activists came together in the parking lot of the Avalon Regal Theater, urging the neighborhood to take action.
Community activist Willie Wilson said: “We have a serious cancer in our community and nobody will cure it unless we cure it ourselves.”
Ald. David Moore said the community needs to “stop looking for other people; we have to move. The majority of people are followers by nature.”