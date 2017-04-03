2017 Is Here For Cubs, But Fans Still Celebrating 2016 World Series

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs might have already begun their pursuit of a second consecutive World Series championship, but fans haven’t finished basking in the glow of their historic title from 2016.

In one week, the Cubs will raise their first World Series banner in 108 years when they host the Dodgers in a rematch of the 2016 National League Championship series. It will mark one of the last stops on the Cubs’ trophy tour.

Before that, the trophy still has scheduled stops in Merrillville, Indiana, and Council Bluffs, Iowa. It also stopped in Aurora on Monday, as fans lined up at the Paramount Theatre for a chance to take pictures with their team’s big prize.

It was a big day for Cubs fans in Aurora; maybe not as big as the decisive Game 7 in the World Series against the Indians, but getting a chance to stand next to the trophy the Cubs won that night was pretty close.

Angel Haney was among the fans young and old gathered for a chance to see the Commissioner’s Trophy.

“Obviously waited my whole life for this,” she said. “Our family, the Cubs are our team. I mean, obviously we love all the Chicago teams, but the Cubs are our team. So that’s why I really wanted to come for this. This is the important one.”

Fans began lining up around 7 a.m., and had to wait until 1 p.m. to begin taking pictures with the trophy, but you won’t hear any complaints about a long wait.

A Cubs fan since 1955, Rick Albright said the wait is well worth it.

“I’m just hoping no tears fall, because I want a decent picture, but it will be pretty emotional, I think. It’s hard to explain to people who aren’t die-hard fans,” he said.

ALbright getting to see the trophy has become the pinnacle of his fandom.

“In 2000, I got to sing ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’ at Wrigley Field, because our basketball team won the state championship, and we were the guests of the Cubs. Before this, that was the epitome,” he said.

Brandon Alsip said he was in awe of the seeing a new piece of his franchise’s history.

“The World Series trophy that’s sitting right there that hasn’t been seen for 108 years. I mean, that’s going to be amazing,” he said.

The trophy tour has one last stop after the home opener, when it will be on-hand for the annual Cubs Charities’ Bricks and Ivy Ball.