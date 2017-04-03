Bulls’ Jimmy Butler Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

(CBS) As he attempts to will his team into the playoffs, Bulls wing Jimmy Butler has received some national acclaim.
Butler on Monday was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after leading the Bulls to a 3-0 mark last week. Butler averaged 32.5 points and 6.0 assists in those three games as Chicago (38-39) has risen to seventh in the East and boosted its playoff hopes.
Butler’s week was highlighted by great back-to-back performances. On Saturday, he scored 33 points and hit the winning free throws in the final seconds of Chicago’s 106-104 win against Atlanta. On Sunday, he scored 39 points as the Bulls controlled the game throughout in a 117-110 win against the Pelicans.