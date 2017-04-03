Illinois Senate President Backs Bill That Protects Immigrants

CHICAGO (CBS) — Muslim community leaders with the Indo-American Center said there is fear in immigrant communities as deportations increase and families shy away from law enforcement.
“I want to feel angry about the many families that have already been turned apart,” said one community leader. “I want you to feel love for our communities that are targeted and terrorized.”
Democrat Senate President John Cullerton says that’s why he sponsored the TRUST Act, which, among other things, would keep local police from being deputized by immigration authorities unless they have warrants.
And it would help protect victims from deportation if they come forward.
“This legislation does not deter law enforcement from doing its job if presented with a valid criminal warrant for the prosecution of serious crimes,” Cullerton said.
The bill has been opposed by some law enforcement groups before.