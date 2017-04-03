Second Juvenile Suspect Arrested In Facebook Live Rape Case

(CBS) — A second juvenile suspect has been arrested following the highly publicized sexual assault of a Chicago teen that was broadcast on Facebook Live last month.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson says the alleged offender is a 15-year-old male. The suspect turned himself in in the 10th Police District, accompanied by his mother and will be questioned before going to juvenile detention, the spokesperson said.

Over the weekend, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson announced the arrest of the first suspect, a 14-year-old boy.

That suspect and the teen who turned himself in face felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography, police said.

Johnson expressed disgust that as many as 40 people were watching the attack as it was streamed live.

“It makes you wonder, what are we doing as a society, that people watch this and don’t pick up the phone” and alert police, Johnson said.

The victim is a 15-year-old girl who went missing shortly before the live-streamed attack. Authorities say the girl was lured to a residence.

After her family went public about the sexual abuse she suffered in the attack, they reportedly received threats. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office relocated family members.