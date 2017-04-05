2 Wounded In Austin Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
At 1:44 a.m., a 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were walking in the 800 block of North Parkside when someone fired shots from a red van with sliding doors, according to Chicago Police.
The teenager was shot in the leg and taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.
