Blackhawks Recall Gustav Forsling

(CBS) The Blackhawks have recalled defenseman Gustav Forsling from AHL Rockford, they announced Wednesday.
The 20-year-old Forsling joins the team as it has two regular-season games remaining. His addition could be to allow others to rest down the stretch. Forsling has two goals and three assists in 36 games with Chicago this season.
The Blackhawks (108 points) have clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, which gives them home-ice advantage through at least the first three rounds of the playoffs. The Capitals (114) and Penguins (109 points) are the only two teams with more points than the Blackhawks.
Chicago plays at Anaheim on Thursday night.