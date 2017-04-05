NEIU To Cancel Classes For 3 Days Because Of State Budget Impasse

(CBS) — Northeastern Illinois University is cancelling classes for three days due to the continuing state budget impasse.
Faculty, staff and students protested last month when the school furloughed 1,100 workers during the five days of spring break.
Now, NEIU officials say the class cancellations will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday and on May 1.
“On a scale of 1 to 10, my frustration level is at a 22,” Interim President Richard J. Helldobler said in a prepared statement.
The significance of 22 is that Illinois has operated without a budget for 22 months, he explained.
“Springfield must understand that the lack of funding for higher education is having a negative and permanent impact, specifically on disadvantaged populations in the state. College access is critical for those who seek higher-paying jobs that contribute to a strong economy.”