Richard Irvin Wins Aurora Election, To Become City’s First Black Mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Aurora has elected its first black mayor, after a nail-biter of a race ended in a 170-vote victory for alderman-at-large Richard Irvin.
A big early lead for Irvin disappeared as precincts from DuPage County reported their results. After all precincts reported results from Tuesday’s votes, Aurora deputy chief of staff Rick Guzman held a nine-vote lead, but when the Aurora Election Commission added its early votes, Irvin came out on top.
“It’s been a long night. You know, it was a rough one. There was highs and there was lows, there was ups and there was downs, but at the end of the night, we came out on top,” he said as he proclaimed victory at Gaslite Manor banquet hall.
Irvin had trouble controlling his emotions when he announced the unofficial final vote tally to the crowd.
“I believe in us, I believe in all of us, I believe in Aurora, and based on the results tonight Aurora believes in me,” he said.
Irvin said he plans to run an inclusive administration.
“If you look around the room, you see Aurora. You see white, you see black, you see Latino, you see Indian, you see Asian. This is Aurora, and this is what we represent, and this is what I’ll represent every single day as mayor of this great city,” he said.
He takes office May 9, becoming the 57th mayor of Illinois’ second largest city.