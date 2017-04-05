Statcast: Cubs’ Albert Almora’s Web Gem Robbed A Blast That Was 90% Likely To Be A Homer

(CBS) Cubs center fielder Albert Almora’s web gem that robbed a Matt Adams blast in the seventh inning and helped seal a 2-1 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night was as destined to be a homer as it seemed.
A ball with the exit velocity of 106 mph and the launch angle of 34 degrees that Adams’ had leads to a 90 percent likelihood of a home run, according to MLB’s Statcast.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon compared Almora to former Gold Glover Jim Edmonds, who played for the Cardinals from 2000-’07 and spent time with the Cubs in 2008.
“I saw Jimmy Edmonds before the game, and I said, ‘Almora reminds me of you,’ Maddon said. “And (Edmonds) was at the game tonight, so hopefully he stuck around to see that play.
“(Almora is) just like Jimmy. Jimmy wasn’t the fastest guy. Albert isn’t the fastest guy. They both ran great routes and had a great instinct for the ball — when to jump, went to get the ball, how to get to the ball, go sideways where he can jump.”