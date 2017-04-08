Kings Rally For 3-2 OT Win Over Blackhawks

April 8, 2017 7:54 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Doughty scored 27 seconds into overtime, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Dustin Brown scored with 55 seconds remaining to send it to overtime and Tyler Toffoli added a power-play goal for the Kings. Jonathan Quick made 25 saves.

Doughty got a step on Patrick Kane and finished off Jeff Carter’s pass to close out longtime Kings broadcaster Bob Miller’s final home game with a victory. Carter and Anze Kopitar had three assists each.

Artemi Panarin and Jonathan Toews scored and Corey Crawford made 23 saves for the Blackhawks, who will head into the playoffs on a four-game losing streak. However, Chicago had already locked up home-ice advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs.

