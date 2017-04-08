Suspect In Murder Of Elderly Berwyn Couple Expected In Bond Court

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Schaumburg man will face Saturday a judge after being accused of murdering a Vietnam vet and his wife in Berwyn.

The suspect was hired to help the amputee get to and from the hospital.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has more on the suspect who will appear in court Saturday afternoon and the developments in the case.

Roger Scoby is looking at two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said Scoby confessed to the stabbing and shooting to investigators, saying he “lost control.”

The 40-year-old worked for Ira and Tommie Moore, for about a year, as their driver to and from the hospital. He also was responsible for bringing them food and medicine.

Police found last Friday the Moores, 67 and 70-years old, dead on their kitchen floor in their South Oak Park Avenue home. Both has bullet wounds, Tommie was also stabbed.

Investigators said they found Scoby’s fingerprints at the crime scene. They also allegedly found two guns belonging to the Moores at the suspect’s home.

Investigators allege Scoby shot the husband and wife in the head and stabbed Tommie multiple times.

Neighbors are both saddened and spooked by the murders.

“We’ll know that, I know that, it is somebody that came back and forth and stuff,” said neighbor, Linda Tate. “It makes you kind of weary to even open the door.”

“Especially a veteran,” said neighbor, Barbara Dasak. “I mean somebody that was an amputee. I mean, I just feel so bad for this whole situation…It doesn’t really make me feel settled in my heart, but it makes me happy that he is caught.”

Scoby faces two counts of first-degree murder. He is expected to appear in bond court on Saturday.