15-Year-Old Boy Shot In Fuller Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday morning in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.
He was walking in an alley about 9:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Wells when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.
The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the left shoulder and right foot and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.
