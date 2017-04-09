Police Warn Of Home Burglaries In Bridgeport

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries this week in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.
In each burglary, suspects broke into residences and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
• At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of South Throop Street;
• Between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of South Loomis Street; and
• Between 8:40 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of South Elias Court.
Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.
