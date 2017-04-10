LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Divers Search North Shore Channel After NU Student Falls From Boat

April 10, 2017 10:25 AM
Updated 04/10/17 – 11:07 a.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rescue crews were searching the North Shore Channel in north suburban Lincolnwood, after a Northwestern University fell out of a crew boat Monday morning.

Lincolnwood Fire Chief Mike Hansen said crews were called to the 6600 block of McCormick Boulevard around 7:35 a.m., after a person stood up in a crew row boat and fell in the water.

Northwestern University confirmed the school’s crew team was practicing on the channel at the time, and a student went overboard.

Lincolnwood police and fire department crews, as well as Skokie police and fire crews were assisting in the search.

Dive teams have been searching the water, but as of 11 a.m., the person had not been found.

