Body Of Missing Northwestern Student Has Been Found: State Police

(CBS) – The body of a 21-year-old Northwestern University student was recovered Monday evening, several hours after he fell into the North Shore Channel, the Illinois State Police said.
Mohammed Ramzan, a men’s crew team member from the Seattle area, went overboard during a practice exercise on the channel in Lincolnwood around 7:35 a.m. Lincolnwood Fire Chief Mike Hansen said a person stood up in a racing shell and fell in the water. Team members were not wearing life preservers.
“We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Mohammed’s family and friends for this tragic loss,” Vice President for Student Affairs Patricia Telles-Irvin said in a prepared statement. “The loss affects us all, and we urge all members of our community to reach out and support one another.”
A team member and coach tried to rescue Ramzan after he fell in but were unsuccessful.
The row team is a club sport run by students and practices on the channel regularly.
Northwestern’s Muslim Student Association held a prayer circle Monday evening. Counselors were on campus for students.