Rauner Insists He’s Not Holding Colleges, Service Agencies Hostage

(CBS) – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is trying to distance himself from the hardships emanating from the two-year-old stalemate over a new state budget.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Rauner on Monday rejected any suggestion he’s using cash-strapped state colleges and universities and struggling social service agencies as leverage in his budget battle with Democratic lawmakers.
Rauner tells reporters all he’s doing is trying to pass a balanced budget. He says he’s taking the message to Illinoisans though speeches, news conferences, social media and paid commercials.
“The people of Illinois need to know what’s on the line: term limits, fair (legislative) maps, property tax freeze, pension reform, education funding reform. These are all important things to help us get balanced budgets for the long term.”
Still the Governor insists there’s no specific reform he needs to see in any budget deal before he agrees to support it.