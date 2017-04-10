Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Parts Of Chicagoland Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued Monday a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the Chicagoland area.

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kendall County, Northwestern Will County and South central Cook County – all in northeastern Illinois; and extreme Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana. The warning is in effect until 2 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Chicago IL, Cicero IL, Oak Lawn IL until 2:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/HTBT78v1G7 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 10, 2017

Cities impacted by the warning include Alsip, Berwyn, Blue Island, Bolingbrook, Brookfield, Burr Ridge, Calumet City, Channahon, Chatham, Chicago, Cicero, Dolton, East Chicago, Frankfort, Hammond, Homer Glen, Ingalls Park, Joliet, Justice, La Grange, Lemont, Lockport, Lyons, Matteson, Midlothian, Minooka, Mokena, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Plainfield, Riverside, Romeoville, Summit, Tinley Park, Willow Springs and Worth.

Storms moving NE will pose risk for mainly nickel hail & frequent lightning in highlighted area thru ~130. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/78Yt11Iahv — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 10, 2017

Around 1 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Willow Springs, moving northeast at 40 mph. This storm has a history of producing quarter size hail in Plainfield around 1 p.m.

Half-dollar size hail has been reported. Damage to vehicles is expected.

Just received a report of quarter sized hail in Plainfield and hail is occurring at the office with warned storm. #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 10, 2017

As a precaution, the Nation Weather Service tells people to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

With severe thunderstorms, large hail, damaging wind and continuous cloud to ground lightning is expected. The NWS warns if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

