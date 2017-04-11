Blackhawks Center Artem Anisimov Back For Postseason

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Blackhawks’ high-octane second line is back to form with center Artem Anisimov set to play in the playoffs.

After missing nearly a month with a left leg injury, Anisimov was skating with the Blackhawks on Tuesday at Johnny’s IceHouse in advance of their Thursday playoff opener with the Predators.

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville liked what Anisimov showed.

“He looked good,” Quenneville said. “I thought he handled everything well. He said he felt good conditioning-wise and health-wise. It was all good.”

Anisimov suffered the injury on March 14 during the first period of a game against the Canadiens in Montreal. He left leg was locked against the boards as a player fell against it. Initially, the Blackhawks ruled him as day-to-day, but with their spot atop the Western Conference nearly secured, he was then given four weeks to recover. Anisimov has 45 points (22 goals, 23 assists) in 64 games this season.

To no surprise, Anisimov was skating alongside linemates Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin on their second line Tuesday. The top line was comprised of Nick Schmaltz, Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik.

The Blackhawks were without defenseman Michal Rozsival, who was undergoing a procedure for a facial bone, Quenneville said. Forward Andrew Desjardins is listed as day-to-day.

Puck drop between the Blackhawks and Predators comes Thursday at 7 p.m. from the United Center.

